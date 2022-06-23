Hearts PRO Opare Addo sees Bechem United as favourites ahead of FA Cup final

Hearts of Oak's Communications Director, Kwame Opare Addo, insists the Phobians are underdogs ahead of their FA Cup final against Bechem United.

The FA Cup holders face the Hunters in Sunday's final in Kumasi.

Opare Addo believes Bechem United's good run in the Ghana Premier League puts them in a good position to cause an upset.

However, the Rainbow club are poised to defend their title.

“It is obvious that Bechem United are on a good form and they finished in a better position compared to ours,” he said on Asempa FM.

“They had a good campaign and without a doubt, they have quality players. In the Premier League, they held us to a goalless game at the Accra Sports Stadium, and in Bechem, we played a 1-1 draw.

“But this is the FA and many have touted Bechem United to win the trophy because they are on good form. We are underdogs and we are fine with that but I believe the players will prove their critics wrong on Sunday.

“I am confident we defend our trophy on Sunday despite the underdog tag."