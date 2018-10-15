Hearts refuse to sign Ukrainian Petros Koukouras amid mistrust as pressure mount on club to name a new coach

Ghanaian powerhouse Hearts of Oak are under mounting pressure to name a substantive coach after attempts to sign Ukrainian Petros Koukouras was scuttled by a scoop.

The Phobians have decided against signing the Pacific Heroes FC coach after it was leaked to the media before the grand announcement.

The club's chief executive Mark Noonan is reluctant to sign the expatriate amid claims of lack of trust from either the gaffer or his representative.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands the American leader is not enthused about the leak and will not go ahead to sign him.

While the Ukrainian has sought to distance himself from the top job, GHANAsoccernet.com understands that it's just a smoke screen to assuage the anger of the club's chief executive.

It appears the decision by either the coach or his representative to leak his imminent appointment to the media, has ruffled feathers in the club.

However, in the midst of claims of mistrusts, the club's supporters have grown frustrated with the Phobians management, who are delaying the announcement of a new coach.

Hearts officials have insisted it's no hurry to appoint a substantive coach, urging the club's fans to remain patient.