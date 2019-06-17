Hearts will win the league title next season-Kim Grant

Hearts of Oak head coach Kim Grant says his team is getting stronger and they will win the Ghana Premier League title when it resumes.

Hearts of Oak were eliminated by arch-rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday in the Tier I Special Competition semi-final at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The phobians lost the game on penalties by 5-4.

Despite the defeat to Kotoko, Kim Grant is pleased with the performance of his players in the competition and is hopefully they will win the league title when the new season starts.

“Everybody is disappointed by the outcome of the match. We gave out our all. The team is getting stronger as hopefully we will come back for the league title when it starts”, he told Happy FM.

Hearts of Oak missed the chance to end their 10-year trophy drought as they will now have to wait for another title in the coming season.