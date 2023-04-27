Hearts win a 'morale boster' - Tamale City coach Hamza Mohammed

Tamale City tactician, Hamza Mohammed says their 4-1 thrashing of Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak on Wednesday in Tamale is a huge source of encouragement for his side.

Sampson Eduku shot City into the lead on 16th minutes and scored again before half time to give his team a two-goal advantage.

After recess, City got their third through Mohammed Yahaya. The Phobians got a consolation through Victor Aidoo on 76 minutes but Isaac Mensah netted the fourth goal for the hosts.

Hamza disclosed that the win is his best this season and can be a source of inspiration for his side ahead of their subsequent games. He told StarTimes: "One good thing about that one too is that it will boost our morale very much going forward. Accra Hearts of Oak we've beaten them 4-1. I think going forward it will encourage the boys very more to get the good results that we needed."

Tamale are away to defending champions for their next game.

By Suleman Asante