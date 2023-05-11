'Hearts won the league two seasons ago and finished sixth'- Kotoko CEO defends poor form

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah has defended his side's poor form this season despite winning the league 12 months ago.

The Porcupine Warriors currently sit sixth on the table, eight points adrift of leaders Aduana Stars with four matches remaining.

Kotoko have won only one game in the last five matches, losing two and drawing two.

“We will continue to fight until the end. The bottom line is that we cannot win every year,” Nana Yaw Amponsah told Joy Sports.

“Hearts won the league two years ago, last season they were sixth. We won last year [but] this season we are struggling. That is the nature of sports. So for us, we will continue to fight till the end.”

The two-time African champions will next play relegated Kotoku Royals as they eye a strong finish to the campaign.