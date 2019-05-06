Hearts youngster Manaf Umar named MVP in thrashing of WAFA

Hearts of Oak's Academy graduate Manaf Umar was named Man of the Match in the Phobians 4-0 demolishing of West Africa Football Academy on Sunday.

The teenager played an instrumental role in the game capping an impressive performance with a spectacular goal.

Umar scored his side's third after lobbing the ball from outside the box to beat WAFA goalkeeper Sabi Acquah.

Before his goal, he started the move that gave the Phobians their opener, after a swift play between himself and Joseph Esso found Michelle Sarpong.

Fatau Mohammed scored Hearts of Oak's second with a strong header from a Joseph Esso cross.

Substitute Kofi Kordzi made it two in two with a fine finish to hand WAFA thier heaviest defeat in recent times.

Manaf Umar has been a consistent member of coach Kim Grant's side featuring in all of the games so far.

Hearts of Oak will next face Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium on Match Day 10 of the competition.