Hearts youngster Michelle Sarpong confident the club will soon return to its glory days

Hearts of Oak's academy graduate, Mitchelle Sarpong is confident the club will return to it's glory days soon following their impressive performances in the GFA Special Competition.

The youngster is enjoying a breakthrough season under coach Kim Grant, having featured consistently in the tournament for the Ghanaian giants.

Sarpong starred and was named Man of the Match in the Phobians 2-0 win over Inter Allies last Sunday.

But the nimble footed player has thrown out some hope for fans of the club, insisting the Hearts will get back to it's golden days.

“It is an undeniable fact that, my club (Hearts of Oak) is having a difficult time as the club has failed to win any major trophy for almost a decade now but all hope is not lost," he told Kickgh.com.

"All the big clubs you can ever think of ever encountered this at a point. We will sail through if we all muck in.

"The Board, Management, Playing Body, Technical Team and Supporters just all come on board to restore the club’s lost glory," he added.

Hearts will host WAFA on Sunday in match day 9 of the competition.