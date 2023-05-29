Heartwarming support influenced decision to represent the Black Stars - Tariq Lamptey

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey has shared the reasons behind his choice to represent the Black Stars at the expense of England.

Despite having previously played for various youth levels of the English national team, Lamptey made the decision to switch his nationality to Ghana in July 2022 and went ahead to play at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In an interview with Citi FM, Lamptey disclosed that one of the major factors influencing his decision was the overwhelming love and support he experienced when he initiated his charity foundation in Ghana.

The outpouring of support from the Ghanaian people left a profound impact on him and played a significant role in his ultimate choice to don the Black Stars jersey.

"A number of things came into it especially when it happened and I think one of the big decisions was when I was doing my charity foundation and you see people around and they give you that amazing feeling and you are grateful for the support as always and that influenced my decision to play for the Black Stars," he revealed.

He is likely to be left out of the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar next month due to injury.