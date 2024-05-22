Heavy downpour forces postponement of WAFU Zone B U17 Championship matches

The two Group B matches at the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship, originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 22, have been postponed due to heavy rain that rendered the University of Ghana Stadium unsuitable for play.

As part of the ongoing tournament in Ghana, Niger was set to face Burkina Faso at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, while Nigeria was scheduled to play against Togo at the Rugby Stadium.

However, a prolonged downpour in Accra led to the rescheduling of both matches to Thursday.

The decision to postpone was made to ensure player safety and preserve the quality of the competition.

The rescheduled matches will determine the semi-final opponents for Ghana and Ivory Coast, who secured their spots by finishing first and second in Group A, respectively.

🛑 Postponed 🇳🇪 ⚡️🇧🇫 🇳🇬 ⚡️🇹🇬 Le Match reporté cause de la pluie ⛈️#ZONEOUESTB | #𝐐𝐀𝐅𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐔𝟏𝟕 pic.twitter.com/lBnRvZ8QsX — ZONE OUEST B (@UfoawafuB) May 22, 2024

This WAFU tournament is crucial as it serves as a qualifying platform for the U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The top two teams from this competition will earn a place in the continental event, making the outcomes of the postponed matches highly significant.

Fans and teams alike will be eagerly awaiting Thursday's fixtures to see who will join Ghana and Ivory Coast in the semi-finals and continue their journey towards AFCON qualification.