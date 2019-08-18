Hellas Verona could sign free agent Afriyie Acquah to replace indisposed Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona could turn to Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah as an emergency signing to replace Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu.

Acquah, a stalwart in the middle of the park, is available on a free transfer after his contract with Torino expired at the end of last season.

Verona are looking for a replacement for Badu who has been hospitalized in Italy with blood clots in his lungs.

He was admitted last Wednesday evening after being diagnosed with pulmonary microembolism.

Acquah has been identified as the like-for-like replacement for his countryman who joined this summer transfer window on loan from Udinese with an option to buy.

Last season, Acquah was on loan at Empoli where he made 28 league appearances and scored two goals for the relegated side.