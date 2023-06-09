Hellas Verona midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana reflects positively on his debut Serie A season

Hellas Verona midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana has expressed satisfaction about his first season experience in the Italian Serie A.

Sulemana was promoted to Hellas Verona's first team this season after spending three months in the Primavera1 division with the U19 side from Atalanta.

The 20-year-old has made 16 Serie A appearances so far, starting six of the fixtures. He has earned positive ratings in the last three games helping Verona in their fight against relegation.

In a Zoom interview with 3 Sports, Sulemana revealed that he's enjoyed his first season in the top-flight league.

"The season has been good for me. I got promoted to the first team this season and I have learnt a lot from my senior teammates and coaches."

"I'm excited to have had the opportunity to showcase my talent in a top-flight league. I have gained experience that I believe will help me in future"

Despite a difficult campaign for his club, Sulemana's performance has attracted the interest of clubs such as Torino, Sassuolo and Bologna.