Helping Ghana qualify for 2026 World Cup will mean a lot to me and my family – Bonsu Baah

Genk forward Christopher Bonsu Baah says securing a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the Black Stars would be a deeply personal achievement for himself, his family, and the country.

The 20-year-old, who has shot into national prominence following his eye-catching performances at the Unity Cup in London, spoke passionately about what World Cup qualification would represent.

Baah, who made a strong impression on his debut against Nigeria and continued to dazzle in the fixture against Trinidad and Tobago, is now seen as a potential game-changer in Ghana’s qualifying campaign.

“I think it will not mean a lot to only me, but for my family and for the nationâ€”everyoneâ€”because Ghana qualifying to the World Cup is something big for the nation,” he told Joy Sports.

“Not only us but every country, when you hear or when you see like you are in the World Cup, it is something big for everyone, so I think it will mean a lot for us.”

With Ghana currently leading their group on 15 points and four matches left, Baah remains confident of the team’s progress.

“We are 100% confident that we are going to qualify,” he said, adding that while every player dreams of making the final squad, his focus is firmly on delivering at club level.