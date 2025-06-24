Hendry Blank is a very talented young player - Hannover 96 managing director Marcus Mann

Hannover 96 managing director Marcus Mann is confident the club has secured a gem in Hendry Blank.

Mann believes the 20-year-old German-Ghanaian defender has the tools to become a key figure in their defensive setup this season.

“Hendry is a very talented young player who has extremely pronounced physical skills, especially he has a really good speed,” Mann said. “What he can do, he has already shown at a high level. Now it's about using the preparation to get into rhythm and play regularly. Then he can definitely be a player where we will have a lot of fun.”

Blank joins Hannover 96 on a one-year loan with an option to buy. A product of Bayer Leverkusen’s academy, he rose through Borussia Dortmund’s youth ranks, winning multiple youth titles before stepping up to Dortmund’s U23 and senior squads.

He made his Bundesliga debut for Dortmund in January 2024 before moving to RB Salzburg, where he featured in domestic and European competitions. An emerging international, Blank has also represented Germany at U20 and U21 levels.