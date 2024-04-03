Henry Asante Twum: GFA Communications Director affirms role amid recent appointments

Henry Asante Twum affirms that he continues to serve as the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), notwithstanding the recent appointments.

The GFA has welcomed Patrick Akoto and Tophic Kadir as senior managers, while Neil Armstrong has assumed the role of Head of PR and Strategy.

Twum clarified that these additions stem from a management review aimed at enhancing engagement and optimizing operations within the department.

"I am still the director of communications; however, there have been additions. In any job, it reaches a point where management conducts a review," he explained to Peace FM.

"The executive council, in their last four years of work, decided to conduct a review to enhance our engagement with people smoothly."

"So, in their view, they deemed it necessary to revamp the department by bringing on board three people. I am sure all this is because of the titles announced during their official unveiling or announcement that they are senior communication managers.

"In the organogram of the FA, managers work under directors, so they are all staff within the department and not necessarily above whoever is in charge."