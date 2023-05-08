Herbert Mensah advises Kotoko board chairman and CEO to uphold unity for success

Former Asante Kotoko board chairman, Herbert Mensah has advised both the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nana Yaw Amponsah, and the Board Chairman Dr Kwame Kyei to work together indicating that it is the only way the club can move forward.

Following reported misunderstanding between the two in terms of decision-making, many have attributed the club's recent struggles to the leadership.

Kotoko who started the season with the aim of retaining the Ghana Premier League title now have a slim chance of winning it as they sit sixth on the table with 44 points, eight less than Aduana Stars who lead the table.

Herbert Mensah has advised the leadership to think about the emotions of fans and settle their difference to move the club forward.

“Whoever is in charge of Kotoko is there temporarily. Both the Chief Executive Officer and the Board chairman are appointed by Manhyia, they need to work hand in hand,” he told Akoma FM.

"I hope Dr. Kyei and Nana Yaw Amponsah both will appreciate this fact, you play and manage for the wider supporters and not yourself and the two ought to understand that. This is the way forward for Kotoko."