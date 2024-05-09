Herbert Mensah calls for preventive measures to avoid recurrence of May 9 disaster

President of the May 9 Foundation Herbert Mensah has emphasised the need for proactive measures to prevent future tragedies akin to the May 9 disaster that claimed the lives of over 120 football fans.

The fatal incident occurred during a match between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium, where supporters' unrest escalated, leading to a catastrophic stampede.

On the 23rd anniversary of the tragedy, Mensah issued a statement urging for collective action to ensure such incidents never happen again. "May 9 has become symbolic of so many things," he remarked. "The critical situation is that we should at least set a benchmark for this sort of thing to never happen again."

Acknowledging ongoing issues of violence at sporting events, Mensah stressed the importance of concerted efforts to address these challenges. "There are other issues happening in terms of violence at sporting events which must stop. We have not forgotten, we are there to support," he affirmed.

As Ghana reflects on the solemn anniversary, Mensah called upon all stakeholders in Ghana football to remain resolute in their commitment to combating violence in the sport, advocating for a safer and more secure environment for fans and players alike.