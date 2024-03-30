Herbert Mensah reveals German tactician who trained Paa Kwesi Fabin

Former Asante Kotoko board chairman Herbert Mensah has shed light on the mentoring relationship between renowned Ghanaian coach Paa Kwesi Fabin and former Asante Kotoko coach Ernst Middendorp.

Mensah revealed that Middendorp, a German tactician who previously coached the club, played a pivotal role in nurturing Fabin's coaching career.

According to Mensah, Middendorp discovered Fabin through his scouting endeavors in schools and villages, where he identified talent and imparted coaching knowledge.

This scouting initiative, spearheaded by Middendorp, proved to be beneficial for Asante Kotoko, as it unearthed promising talents and contributed to the development of future coaches like Fabin.

"Paa Kwesi Fabin was taught his coaching by Ernst Middendorp. I mean most of you understand that," Mensah remarked during a press conference at the African Games in Ghana.

Mensah also commended Middendorp for his technical expertise and dedication to grassroots scouting, emphasising the coach's significant impact during his tenure at Asante Kotoko. Middendorp, known for his coaching stints with various teams, including Asante Kotoko from 1999 to 2002, left a lasting impression on Ghanaian football through his mentorship and talent development initiatives.

Meanwhile, Paa Kwesi Fabin has carved out a successful coaching career, managing several Ghanaian clubs such as Hearts of Oak, Hearts of Lions, and Asante Kotoko, among others.

Currently in charge of Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League, Fabin's coaching journey reflects the influence and guidance he received from mentors like Middendorp, underscoring the importance of mentorship in nurturing coaching talent in Ghanaian football.