Hertha Berlin coach lauds Kevin-Prince Boateng's performance in Bochum match

Hertha Berlin head coach Pál Dárdai has showered praise on midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng for his display in the first half against VfL Bochum.

Hertha drew the must-win game 1-1, but Boateng was singled out for praise by the manager, who was impressed with the Ghanaian’s performance.

"He was almost the best player in the first half. He went into every duel as long as he could," Dárdai said, acknowledging Boateng's commitment and determination on the field. The coach revealed that Boateng had informed him of his ability to play for either 45 minutes or an hour, and the player delivered an impressive performance within that timeframe.

Dárdai praised Boateng's ability to make incisive forward passes, win possession, and create counterattacking opportunities for the team. The coach expressed satisfaction with the execution of their planned strategies, stating, "Everything was just as we had planned it."

However, despite their strong start, Hertha Berlin's hopes of securing a vital victory to secure their place in the league were dashed when they conceded a late equalizer from a set piece during injury time. As a result, they have been relegated, with Boateng absolutely heartbroken.