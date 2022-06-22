Hertha Berlin confirm Kevin-Prince Boateng’s one-year contract extension until 2023

Hertha Berlin announced on Wednesday a one-year extension to Kevin-Prince Boateng's contract which now runs until the end of next season.

Ghanasoccernet reported earlier this week that the club had decided to extend Boateng's contract after the Ghanaian helped them avoid relegation last season.

The experienced midfielder returned to his boyhood club at the start of last season, with his one-year contract set to expire at the end of the month.

He has, however, been given a one-year contract extension for his important role in the relegation play-off victory over Hamburger SV.

"It wasn't just in the relegation that we saw the importance of Prince for our team. He is our leading player, goes ahead and pulls everyone along. Exactly these qualities are what we need in the coming season as well,” Sport Managing Director Fredi Bobic explains the continuation of the cooperation on Wednesday.

Boateng is also happy: "I've always said what special importance this club has for me - and showed it on and off the pitch. I feel good."

Boateng, 35, helped Hertha Berlin win the play-off second leg 2-0 in Hamburg last month, ensuring the club's survival.

He had been benched for Hertha's 1-0 first-leg home loss.

The former Ghana international began his career at Hertha Berlin after graduating from the youth academy to the senior team in 2005.

He returned to Hertha in July 2021 after playing for more than a dozen clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, and Fiorentina. He made 18 appearances in Germany's top flight last season.