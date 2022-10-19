Hertha Berlin midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng out of action with infection

Hertha Berlin midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has been ruled out of action due to an infection.

The type of infection is unknown, but Boateng has not been training with the squad and will not be available for this weekend's league game against Schalke 04.

"We hope that he can work in the individual area again tomorrow and will then see from day to day," said Hertha coach Sandro Schwarz.

After helping Berlin avoid relegation from the top flight, the 35-year-old was given a new one-year contract in the summer.

But has struggled this season, playing only played 155 minutes.

The former Barcelona, AC Milan, Tottenham Hotspur, and Dortmund player is said to be thinking about retiring after the current season.