Hertha Berlin new manager hails Kevin-Prince Boateng's work ethic in pre-season

New Hertha Berlin manager Sandro Schwarz is full of praise for Ghana midfielder Kevin Prince Boateng.

The 35-year-old midfielder extended his stay at the German club after signing a year contract extension this summer.

Schwarz is happy with the veteran midfielder's work ethic and insists he will play a leadership role in the team ahead of the upcoming campaign.

"In preparation, he has completed 90 percent of the training sessions so far. That's a good start. And he is a personality: very open, very clear, opinionated. He feels responsible for the group, even off the pitch. I'm glad he's there," said Schwarz about Boateng to the Kicker.

Hertha Berlin thumped Energie Cottbus 5-1 in their first pre-season game and will now play Derby County in their next game before the start of the new season.

"We want to play active, courageous football: with great intensity and great willingness," said Schwarz.

"I felt complete support from day one. I don't feel any turmoil or fights in the club. We are clear in our structure and the communication channels."