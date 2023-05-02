Hertha BSC forward Kevin-Prince Boateng makes injury return after missing Bayern game

Hertha Berlin player Kevin-Prince Boateng has returned to training after being sidelined with an injury that prevented him from playing against Bayern Munich. Boateng missed the game owing to adductor difficulties, adding to coach Pal Dardai's already long list of absentees. In his absence, Hertha Berlin went on to concede their fourth consecutive defeat at the Allianz Arena thanks to two second-half goals from Serge Gnabbry and Kingsley Coman.

However, the German club received a boost on Tuesday when the former Ghana international returned to training ahead of their crucial Bundesliga match against Stuttgart on Saturday.

Hertha Berlin are currently battling to remain in the German Bundesliga. With 22 points after 30 games, the team is at the bottom of the league. In their last five games, the Berlin-based club has lost four and drawn one.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has made 15 appearances in the German Bundesliga this season. The midfielder will retire at the end of this season.