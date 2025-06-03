Hertha BSC pushes to land Wolfsburg midfield prospect Kofi Amoako

Hertha BSC are lining up a move for highly-rated Wolfsburg midfielder Kofi Amoako, as they look to add steel and composure to their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Amoako, 20, impressed during a loan spell at VfL OsnabrÃ¼ck last season, featuring in 36 competitive matches. His performances in the 2. Bundesliga have caught the attention of Hertha, who, according to Bild, reached out to the player weeks ago.

Amoako remains under contract with Wolfsburg until 2026. The defensive midfielder has come through the ranks at Fortuna Sachsenross, Hannover 96, and Wolfsburg, where he rose to captain the U19 team. He signed his first professional deal with Wolfsburg in February 2023 and made his Bundesliga debut in December the same year, coming on late in a 1â€“0 win over Darmstadt 98.

Though talks have taken place, it’s unclear whether Hertha will follow through with an official offer. But with their midfield needing depth and young energy, Amoako is seen as a strong fit.

Born in Germany, the youngster is also eligible to represent Ghana through his roots.