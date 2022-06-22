Hertha chief reveals motivation behind Kevin-Prince Boateng's contract extension

Hertha Berlin's director of sport, Fredi Bobic, has revealed that the club decided to extend the contract of Kevin Prince Boateng due to his performance in the relegation playoff last season.

Boateng, 35, put in a battling display to help Hertha win last month’s play-off, second leg at Hamburg 2-0, which guaranteed survival.

“We have seen the importance Prince has in our team, not only in the relegation (play-off),” Hertha managing director Fredi Bobic said on Wednesday.

“He leads by example and pulls everyone along.

“These are exactly the qualities we need in the coming season.”

He had been left on the bench for Hertha’s 1-0 home defeat in the first-leg.

The former Ghana international began his career at Hertha Berlin after graduating from the youth academy to the senior team in 2005.

He returned to Hertha in July 2021 after playing for more than a dozen clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, and Fiorentina. He made 18 appearances in Germany's top flight last season.