Herve Renard commends Andre Ayew's "Intelligent Choice" in move to French Ligue 1

Former Zambia and Cote d'Ivoire head coach Herve Renard has lauded the decision of Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew to join Le Havre, describing it as "intelligent."

Renard shared his perspective in an interview for the French Ligue 1 documentary on African players in the league titled "Follow your lucky star: Africa and Ligue 1 Uber Eats, the common goal."

During his time as assistant coach to Claude Le Roy, who led the Black Stars in the 2008 AFCON, Dede Ayew made his debut in the prestigious tournament.

Renard went on to achieve AFCON glory as head coach, guiding Zambia in 2012 and Ivory Coast in 2015 before transitioning to women's football as the head coach of the French National Women’s Team.

Andre Ayew, who was without a club after a brief stint with Nottingham Forest, made a strategic move by signing with Le Havre, marking his return to French Ligue 1 after departing Olympique Marseille for Swansea City in the English Premier League.

"He has just relaunched himself by coming to the French Ligue 1 for Le Havre. I think it’s a good choice. It’s an intelligent choice," remarked Herve Renard, emphasizing the strategic and thoughtful nature of Ayew's decision.