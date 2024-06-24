Herve Renard confirms departure from France women's national team after Paris Olympics

Former Ghana assistant coach Herve Renard has confirmed he will leave the France women’s national team after the Paris Olympic Games.

Renard, a two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner, had previously announced his intention to depart and has now reaffirmed his decision.

Renard leaves the French Football Federation (FFF) in search of a successor.

"It will be the last, it’s the home stretch and when we are in an international competition sometimes, it stops very quickly, whatever the date," Renard said.

"Once the last match is over, sometimes there is great joy but everyone goes their separate ways. I'm used to it, this will be my 11th international competition. It won't be without a bit of emotion. The pride of having worn this French team uniform and finishing on a very good note. There is still a step to climb but I am sure that the French team will win a title in the short to medium term. Hoping it will be as soon as possible."

Renard was appointed by the FFF last March after Corinne Diacre's departure, following several key players' refusal to play under her. He led Les Bleues at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, but the team, with little preparation time, experienced another quarter-final defeat, marking their third consecutive exit at that stage.

France, having never won a major tournament in women's football, will hope to achieve an Olympic medal under Renard’s guidance in his final stint with the team.