Herve Renard praises Andre Ayew's move to Le Havre

Former Ghana assistant coach Herve Renard has praised Andre Ayew's decision to join Le Havre in the French Ligue 1, calling it an "intelligent choice."

Ayew, who served as the captain of the Black Stars, signed with Le Havre in November on a free transfer after being released by Nottingham Forest following the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Renard, who led Zambia and Ivory Coast to win Africa Cup of Nations trophy, believes that Ayew's move to Le Havre is a smart one, citing the club's reputation for developing talented players.

"He has just relaunched himself by coming to the French Ligue 1 for Le Havre. I think it's a good choice. It's an intelligent choice," Renard said in an interview for French Ligue 1's documentary on African players in the league titled, "Follow your lucky star: Africa and Ligue 1 Uber Eats, the common goal."

Ayew, who made his AFCON debut in 2008 under Renard's guidance, is set to play in his eighth AFCON with Ghana. Black Stars are placed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique at the 2023 AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire.

With his wealth of experience and leadership skills, Ayew is expected to play a key role in Ghana's quest for glory in the tournament.