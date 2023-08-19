"Herve Renard was like a father figure to me"- Jordan Ayew reveals influence of French coach in his career

Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew has praised French tactician, Herve Renard, for playing a pivotal role in his career as a footballer.

Ayew and Renard worked together during their days at Sochaux, where the Crystal Palace forward spent a season on loan in 2014.

Renard urged the then Olympique Marseille striker to work hard if he is to get a chance at his boyhood club.

"I've been with some top coaches. Herve was more like a father figure to me. He took me at a young age and made me understand the basics in the game. He was always onto me. He was hard on me. Sometimes when you're young, you get upset but when you look back, you realise that was the best thing," he told Sky Sports.

Ayew went on to thank France manager Didier Deschamps for giving him his Marseille debut.

"He told me what I needed to work on and what I needed to improve on. I can't be more thankful to Didier Deschamps because he gave me my first chance in the professional world at Marseille. All these people are part of my success," added Ayew.