Herve Renard’s France departure sparks interest from Nigeria

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is on high alert following the announcement that HervÃ© Renard, the coach of the French women's team, will leave his position after the Paris Olympics 2024.

This development has generated excitement among top NFF officials, who view Renard as a prime candidate for the vacant Super Eagles coaching role.

Sources close to the NFF have revealed to AfricaSoccer.com that the federation is actively pursuing the 55-year-old Frenchman for the Nigeria job.

Renard himself is reportedly eager to return to Africa, where he has previously enjoyed significant success.

Renard boasts an impressive track record in African football. He led Zambia to victory at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2012, repeated the feat with Ivory Coast in 2015, and took Morocco to the World Cup.

His extensive experience and proven success make him an ideal fit for the Super Eagles.

The NFF is currently seeking a new coach following the departure of Finidi George. Renard's departure from the French women's team presents a tantalizing opportunity for the NFF to secure a highly accomplished coach with a deep understanding of African football.

Renard's ability to build strong teams and his familiarity with the African football landscape would be invaluable to the Super Eagles.

While the NFF is expected to face stiff competition for Renard's services, securing him would be a significant coup for Nigerian football.

With Renard at the helm, the Super Eagles are poised to become a formidable force in African football once again.

The NFF must act swiftly to make this appointment a reality, as the potential for success under Renard is undeniable.