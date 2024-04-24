"He's a big player for us"- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praises Thomas Partey's impact against Chelsea

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has lauded the performance of midfielder Thomas Partey after starring in the victory over Chelsea at the Emirates on Tuesday night.

The Ghana international was handed his first Premier League start since making his injury comeback, producing a Man of the Match performance as the Gunners ran riot over the London rivals.

The win sends Arsenal four points clear of title-chasers Manchester City, who have two games in hand.

"I don’t know, but then we would have won every game because look at the run we are in, the amount of points we have already and we have missed Thomas, that’s true, since August and he’s a big player for us," he said after the game while acknowledging the contribution of other players.

"But as well that has given the chance to all the players, to Declan to play as a six, to rediscover Declan as an eight, playing Kai as a nine, the contribution of Jorgi, he has been absolutely phenomenal as well.

"And the team has resources, and it has to find different ways of winning and acting and interchanging the qualities. I’m really happy."

Arteta is expected to start Partey in the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspurs on Sunday.