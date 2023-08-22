'He's a player who caught my eyes as soon as I saw him' - Ranieri praises Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana

Cagliari manager Claudio Ranieri expressed high regard for Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana during a press conference leading up to Cagliari's Serie A season opener against Torino.

Ranieri played a significant role in influencing Sulemana's decision to join Cagliari from Hellas Verona, despite the latter's contribution to Serie A survival last season.

Ranieri's coaching prowess is well-known, having famously guided French midfielder N'Golo Kanté to prominence during their historic Premier League trophy-winning campaign with Leicester City in 2016, and is expected to do the same with the Ghanaian.

Sulemana himself spoke highly of Ranieri, labelling him as one of the best Italian coaches. In an interview with Joy Sports, he stated, "It's a privilege to work under one of the best Italian coaches in the world. And I appreciate it a lot."

Ranieri's confidence in Sulemana is evident through his consistent selection, as the 20-year-old has been a starter in all matches since the pre-season.

During the press conference ahead of the Serie A clash against Torino, Ranieri emphasised Sulemana's qualities and their alignment with his vision for the team.

"He's a player who caught my eye as soon as I saw him. He's a great ball retriever. He plays simple, he plays vertically, and we need a similar player in the team."

Sulemana played the full 90 minutes as Cagliari and Torino shared the spoils 0-0 on Monday night.