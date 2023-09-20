'He's done a fairly decent job' - Ex-GFA presidential candidate Amanda Clinton assesses Kurt Okraku's first term

Amanda Clinton, a former presidential aspirant of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has given credit to GFA President Kurt Okraku for his work during his first term, describing it as a "fairly decent job."

In a recent interview, Amanda Clinton applauds Okraku for steering Ghana Football back on its toes despite the challenges it faced in the past.

She further appreciates GFA President Kurt Okraku's performance but is concerned about his reluctance to face challengers in the upcoming election, where George Afriyie, the sole challenger, was disqualified and his appeal rejected.

"Optics-wise, it’s going to look really bad because he is the incumbent. He’s done a fairly decent job because of COVID…so to sit there as a de facto dictator-like figure when last four years we had I think six contenders, does not show anything of clearing the rot per se," Clinton stated.

She emphasised further that from an optics standpoint, this option may be perceived as the worst one for the current GFA President and that it implies a certain amount of dread for an unknown reason.

Okraku who won the 2019 elections will see his tenure come to an end in October with an election set to come off on the fifth day of the same month.