‘He’s very supportive’ – Black Stars coach Otto Addo speaks highly of assistant coach Desmond Ofei

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has spoken highly of his new assistant, Desmond Ofei.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in January named Ghana U20 head coach Desmond Ofei as an assistant coach to Otto Addo in a move to revamp the technical team of the Black Stars.

According to Otto Addo, Coach Ofei has been supportive since he was assigned the role. The Black Stars technical team head is confident the new assistant has what it takes to do the job he has been assigned.

“Desmond has done a very good job with the under-20s. He's bringing in his experience and working with national teams. But I think it's also a good quality, tactical and technical-wise. He's very, very supportive,” Otto Addo said as quoted by 3Sports.

In his first assignment with the Black Stars, Desmond Ofei is assisting Otto Addo to target wins in the games against Chad and Madagascar in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The first of the two games against Chad will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21.