Hibernian FC manager excited to reunite with Jojo Wollacott at Scottish club

Hibernian FC manager Lee Johnson expressed his enthusiasm as goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott completed a permanent transfer to the Scottish club from Charlton Athletic in English League One.

Having previously worked together at Bristol City, Johnson shared his delight in reuniting with Wollacott.

"We're delighted to bring Jojo to the Club, and I'm looking forward to working with him again," said Johnson.

He emphasised his familiarity with the goalkeeper, stating, "He's a player I've known for some time, and it's great to see that he's starting to fulfil his potential."

Johnson's confidence in Wollacott stems from the goalkeeper's considerable experience. With over 100 games under his belt and international appearances for Ghana, Wollacott brings a wealth of knowledge and skill to the Hibernian squad.

Describing Wollacott's qualities, Johnson highlighted his athleticism, bravery, and confidence between the posts. With important competitions on the horizon, Johnson emphasized the importance of having a strong goalkeeping department.

The signing of Wollacott marks an exciting development for both the player and the club. As Hibernian FC aim for success in Scottish football, Johnson believes that Wollacott's arrival will contribute significantly to the team's ambitions.