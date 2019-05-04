Hibernian star Thomas Agyepong reveals 'mentor' Joleon Lescott's role in injury-plagued season

On-loan Hibernian winger Thomas Agyepong has disclosed how former English Premier League defender Joleon Lescott has been helping him overcome his woes this season.

Lescott, formerly of Manchester City, has been assigned by the English champions to monitor the Ghana international who has been farmed out to the Scottish Premier League side.

Agyepong, said: ''Joleon is my mentor.

"Sometimes he comes over and we go out in the city, or sometimes he comes to the club and we sit down with the manager and have a chat.

''He comes to some of the games and gives me advice on how to deal with stuff, on and off the pitch.

Agyepong has played just eight times for Hibs because of his physical frailties.

"He has been through everything before, so it’s good to have someone like that. I have been working with Joleon for two years,’’ he added.

"It’s good to have someone there who has played at the highest level — especially for City, because my ultimate goal is to play for them.

''When I came over from Ghana to City, I was 17 and training with the first team. I knew him and he knew me, so working with Joleon wasn’t difficult.

''For him to share his thoughts, opinions and stories about some of the setbacks in his career and how he got over them is a massive help.

''Sometimes he tells me to do the right things off the field because the little details, in terms of your sleep, diet and hydration, all come together to make a big difference.

''He reminds me to keep believing in what I’m doing, what the physios tell me and to give my best every time.

''Every now and then City send a physio to see me and there’s also a psychologist who comes here or chats to me over the phone.

''They all help me stay focused on what I need to do to get fit again, so it’s been really helpful.''

The 22-year-old has made two sub appearances since four months out with a thigh injury.

He later spent two months on the sidelines because of a knee problem.

''I’ve got my family as well and the people at Hibs and City, so there are a lot of good people there,’’ said Agyepong.

"Every young player at the club has a mentor. They speak to us on a daily basis.

“It would be easy for players who go out on loan to think they are being forgotten about, but when you get that level of support from City it reassures you they care about what you’re doing.

“After every game people send a video to City. They analyse it and tell me stuff I need to improve on and what I need to do.

“Joleon also talks to me after every game.

"He’ll phone me and ask what I think, then watch it and give me feedback on what he feels I should improve on and what I need to keep doing.”