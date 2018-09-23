Hibernian winger Thomas Agyepong credits manager Neil Lennon after scoring debut goal

Hibernian winger Thomas Agyepong praised Neil Lennon after grabbing his first goal for the club in the 3-0 win over Dundee.

The Ghanaian international replaced Martin Boyle midway through the second half and scored a superb solo effort to wrap up the three points.

The Manchester City loanee is enjoying his football and credits the Hibernian Head Coach with instilling a confidence and braveness in his wingers to express themselves.

Agyepong said: ''We are Hibs – we want to dominate the game, have the ball all the time.

''The best way to defend is to have the ball – if you have the ball they can't score, and the more we have the ball the more we can break teams down, create opportunities and score goals.

''That's the manager’s philosophy and that’s how we want to play – that’s how football is played and everybody enjoys it.

''That’s what the gaffer wants from us – to get the ball and attack. We are wingers – we are there to create, we are there to take risks.

''He says as soon as you get the ball in the final third, take risks - get at them and once or twice we might get past and create chances.

''I’m a young winger – I’m going to make mistakes. The manager gives us the confidence in training – if we lose it then it doesn’t matter, do it again the next time and hopefully it pays off.''