High anticipation as CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup group stage draw nears

The official draw for the group stages of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup is scheduled for Friday, October 6, 2023, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The draw will commence at 12:00 GMT, beginning with the Confederation Cup draw, followed by the Champions League draw at 13:00 GMT.

After a competitive preliminary round that began in August, 16 clubs for each competition have now secured their spots in the group stages. Notable teams such as Al Ahly SC (CAFCL) and USM Alger (CAFCC), the reigning champions, will participate in the draw, along with other renowned African football clubs striving for continental glory this season.

Exciting entries in the Champions League include Ghanaian champions Medeama SC, who surprised Guinean giants Horoya AC in the second preliminary round.

Meanwhile, Ghana FA Cup winners, Dreams FC, have also earned their place in the Confederation Cup group phase.

CAF Champions League Qualified Clubs: - Al Ahly SC (Egypt) - Al Hilal (Sudan) - Asec Mimosas (Cote d'Ivoire) - CR Belouizdad (Algeria) - ES Sahel (Tunisia) - Esperance (Tunisia) - FC Nouadhibou (Mauritania) - Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana) - Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) - Medeama SC (Ghana) - Petro de Luanda (Angola) - Pyramids (Egypt) - Simba SC (Tanzania) - TP Mazembe (DR Congo) - Wydad AC (Morocco) - Young Africans (Tanzania)

CAF Confederation Cup Qualified Clubs: - Abo Selim (Libya) - Al Hilal Benghazi (Libya) - APC Lobito (Angola) - Club Africain (Tunisia) - Diables Noirs (Congo) - Dreams FC (Ghana) - Future FC (Egypt) - RS Berkane (Morocco) - Sagrada Esperanca (Angola) - Sekhukhune United (South Africa) - Stade Malien (Mali) - SuperSport United (South Africa) - SOAR (Guinea) - Rivers United (Nigeria) - USM Alger (Algeria) - Zamalek (Egypt).