High-level performance key to Hearts of Oak’s title ambitions – Mohammed Hussein

Hearts of Oak midfielder Mohammed Hussein believes that the club’s ability to win the Ghana Premier League will depend on maintaining a high level of performance throughout the season.

The Phobians secured a crucial 2-0 victory against Young Apostles at the Legon Stadium on Saturday, propelling them to the top of the league table with 36 points from 20 matches.

Hussein played a key role in the victory, delivering a precise corner kick that was headed home by Michael Awuah Mensah for the opening goal in the first half.

His impressive display earned him the Best Player award for the Week 23 fixture.

Speaking to the media after the match, the 20-year-old midfielder emphasized that the team’s fate in the league, and potentially in African competitions, will be determined by their consistency.

"I can't just say we are going there [Africa]. It will be determined by our performance. We are playing match after match, so let's see what happens," Hussein said.

"So far as the league is ongoing, we will still pray and keep our performance so that we can go far," he added.

With several games still to be played, Hearts will need to maintain their momentum if they are to claim the league title and possibly secure a return to continental football.