High-profile friendly for Kotoko will boost fortunes of Porcupine Warriors

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko are set to boost their financial fortunes when they engage the Black Stars in a highly-anticipated friendly match.

The Porcupine Warriors will square off against the Ghana's senior national team in a friendly encounter after the four-time African champions 2019 Afcon qualifier against Sierra Leone was rescinded following the dispute between their opponents FA and their government.

Following the cancellation of the match, managers of the Black Stars hastily arranged a friendly encounter with Porcupine Warriors.

The highly-anticipated match is set benefit the Kumasi-based side as fans have vowed to throng to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in their numbers to rally behind their team.

The match will come off at 4pm