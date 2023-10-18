HIGHLIGHTS: Asante Kotoko thrash Golden Warriors 4-0 in friendly match

Asante Kotoko showcased their dominance in a commanding 4-0 victory over Golden Warriors FC, a lower-tier team, in a preparatory match held at the Paa Joe Stadium facility on Wednesday

This match served as essential preparation for their upcoming Ghana Premier League encounter against Nations FC.

The Porcupines delivered an impressive performance, with notable contributions from Nicholas Mensah, Julius Ofori, Steven Mukwala, and Baba Yahaya. Of these, Nicholas Mensah stood out with a clinical brace.

Baba Yahaya, who was absent from their previous Premier League game against Aduana Stars due to a minor injury, has made a full recovery and found the back of the net in this match. Julius Ofori, who also returned after a brief absence, was also among the goal-scorers.

Asante Kotoko are now set to travel to Abrankese to face debutants Nations FC in a regional derby during match matchday six of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League. In the game, the Porcupine Warriors will be looking for their third consecutive win after beating Accra Lions and Aduana Stars in their previous matches.

Watch the highlights below