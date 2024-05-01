HIGHLIGHTS: Hearts of Oak struggles intensify as they fall at home to Accra Lions

Accra Lions dealt a blow to Hearts of Oak by securing a narrow victory at the Accra Sports Stadium in a tense matchday 28 encounter of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.

The game unfolded with both teams vying for dominance in midfield, resulting in a deadlock at halftime with no goals scored.

However, it was Accra Lions who seized the opportunity in the 56th minute, as Ibrahim Issa capitalized on a counterattack to break the deadlock and put his team in the lead.

Despite relentless efforts from Hearts of Oak to equalise, Accra Lions maintained their defensive resilience, denying their opponents any chance to level the score.

Yahaya had a golden opportunity to extend Accra Lions' lead, but his one-on-one with Hearts of Oak's goalkeeper ended with a narrowly missed chip.

Hearts of Oak pressed for a late equalizer, with Hamza Issah and Dennis Korsah coming close to scoring, but their efforts were in vain as time ran out.

With this defeat, Hearts of Oak find themselves in 12th place with 35 points, only four points clear of the relegation zone, while Accra Lions climb to third position in the league standings.

Watch highlights of the game below: