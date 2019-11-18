Highly-praised Mohammed Kudus benched for the Sao Tome match

After excelling on his Black Stars debut against South Africa, Mohammed Kudus was expected to start at Sao Tome and Principe but he has been benched.

Coach Kwesi Appiah named his first eleven for Ghana's second group match of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe without the promising talent.

A decision which has left many surprised considering the attacker impressed greatly the first match against South Africa in Cape Coast.

Kudus replaced Alfred Duncan and scored a wonderful strike as the Black Stars won 2-0.

Instead, Kwesi Appiah has picked Samuel Owusu to start as the only change from Ghana's team that won last Thursday.

Black Stars will be hoping for their second win to move to the top of Group C.

Kickoff for the match is at exactly 13:00GMT.