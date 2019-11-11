Highly-rated Belgium-based defender Gideon Mensah makes first Black Stars training appearance

Belgium based defender Gideon Mensah had his first training with the senior national team of Ghana on Monday when camping started for Thursday's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa.

The on-loan Zulte-Waregem left-back earned a late call-up to join the Black Stars squad for the first time for the upcoming matches that also includes a clash with Sao Tome and Principe.

Mensah was among 13 players who turned up for training on Monday making it his first ever appearance in the training of the senior national team of Ghana.

The impressive left back was drafted in to replace Columbus Crew star Harrison Afful who is said to have suffered an injury.

Mensah has been one of the in-form Ghanaian players abroad with consistent and quality displays in the Belgian top-flight.

The Red Bull Salzburg-owned player has made the left back position his bona fide after making his debut in a Belgian Cup match.

Mensah has since then made seven straight appearances for Zulte Waregem in the league and provided two assists.

On Friday, the played full-throttle in their 2-1 home defeat to Anderlecht in the Jupiler League.