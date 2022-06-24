Highly-rated Ghanaian defender Maxwell Woledzi joins Vitoria Guimaraes on a 3-year deal

Ghanaian youngster Maxwell Woledzi has completed his move to Portuguese outfit Vitoria Sport Clube.

The 20-year-old inked a three-year deal with the Black and Whites from Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland, who hold a 25% onward transfer fee on the player.

“I chose Vitória because I believe it is the best step for my development, that's why I'm here. When I heard about Vitória's interest, I went to research the club, its history, and I quickly realized that it is a club that bets on young players," he said.

He joins former teammate and Ghanaian compatriot Abdul Mumin at the Primeira Liga side.

"I also looked at the example of Abdul Mumin, who is a player I really like, like an older brother, who has evolved a lot since he arrived in Guimarães. I also saw that they have very devoted fans, how they support the team and that will push me even more. I want the fans to see that I am a player who gives everything for this emblem," said Woledzi.

Woledzi, who was recently handed his debut Ghana national team call-up for the Asian friendlies against Japan and Chile, has now left after two seasons playing in the European country.

The defender could not travel to Japan for the two matches because of visa problems.

He will be part of the first team's pre-season training camp after completing his move.

The young Ghanaian, who can also be used as a defensive midfielder, made 16 appearances and made one assist last season making him one of the highly rated youngsters.

The Nima-born defender trained at the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana before he was transferred to Nordsjaelland two seasons ago.