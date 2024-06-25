Highly-rated Ghanaian teenager Nurudeen Abdulai attracting EPL interest

English Premier League and Championship clubs have declared interest in highly-rated Medeama SC teenager Nurudeen Abdulai according to reports.

Abdulai, 19, has consistently been one of the best defensive players in the Ghana Premier League over the last two seasons. He played a pivotal role in Medeama SC winning the Ghana Premier League for the first time in the 2022/23 season.

Interest in the versatile youngster is growing and it is expected he will depart the Tarkwa based club this summer.

According to transfer experts FootballInsider247.com, Abdulai is on the radar of several Premier League and Championship clubs in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Following a stellar 2022/23 season, Nurudeen received his debut call-up to the Black Stars squad that faced Madagascar and Comoros in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November last year.

Former Ghana coach Chris Hughton included him in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations provisional squad but missed out on the final squad with a shoulder injury.