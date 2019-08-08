Highly rated Medeama youngster Rashid Nortey happy to be named in Black Stars B team

Fast rising Medeama midfielder Rashid Nortey says he is delighted to have been named in the Black Stars B team that will play Burkina Faso.

The midfielder has been rewarded for his hard work and skill after he made light work of replacing club legend Akwasi Donsu in the heart of midfield.

Nortey, has gone about his work diligently and has been regarded as one of the talented midfielders to have joined the Tarkwa based side.

He has wasted little time in becoming a fan favourite at the Tarkwa Park and has been tipped to eventually break into the national team proper.

“I am happy that the work I have been doing is being recognised. I have known coach Maxwell Konadu for a while and I am happy to work and learn from such an experienced coach,” Nortey told GHANAsoccernet.com

“Every player wants to play for the Black Stars so I am hapy to have been in so I am looking forward to it.”

Coach Konadu’s side is expected to play Burkina in a double header for a place in the upcoming Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN) tournament.

The invitation is also to allow for preparations towards the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) competition slated for Senegal.