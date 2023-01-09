Highly-rated Nana Kofi Babil returns to Medeama

Medeama forward Nana Kofi Babil has returned to the club following the expiration of his long deal at Slovenian side NK Aluminij, the club announced on Monday.

The 20-year-old has staged a comeback to Tarkwa after seeing out his season long loan in the European country.

Babil spent the 2020/2021 season at Austrian club SCR Altach on a season-long loan from the club.

He is expected to provide firepower for the Mauve and Yellow.

Babil is now available for selection and could make his return to the side against Nsoatreman FC on Wednesday.

He has been training wit his teammates since he arrived from Europe.

Babil was impressive in the Ghanaian top-flight in the 2019/2020 campaign where he scored 4 goals in 12 matches.