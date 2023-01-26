"Hire someone who can take charge"- Asamoah Gyan tells GFA ahead of new coach appointment

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has advised the Football Association to appoint a coach who will have absolute control over the team.

The 37-year-old, who has not been part of the team since the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, believes the Black Stars needs a strict who can properly manage the team.

“We need an experienced coach, someone with strong credentials…Even if he is an inexperienced coach we should be able to identify what the coach has taught the players in terms of their style of play,” Asamoah Gyan said during an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.

“You can take an inexperienced coach but make sure he understands the game, someone who will make the people understand his philosophy.

“Someone who can take charge, not someone who takes orders, you have to be strict and take charge of what you are doing.”

Otto Addo stepped down as Black Stars coach after Ghana's exit from the World Cup and the GFA have been in a hunt for his replacement since December 2022.

The Black Stars will return to action in March for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.