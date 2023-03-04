"His bestfriend is Atsu"- Hull City manager reveals why Benjamin Tetteh broke down in tears after debut goal

Hull City manager Liam Rosenior has praised Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh after finally scoring his first goal for the club in the victory over West Brom.

Tetteh immediately broke down in tears as he celebrated his maiden goal in the English Championship and according Resenior the player has been through different emotions since the earthquake in Turkey.

The Ghana international arrived at Hull City from Turkish outfit Yeni Malatyspor in the summer transfer window.

“It was a cracker! A left footer in the far stanch," said Rosenior.

“He’s capable of it. He’s done it in training so for him to bring it out on the big stage, I’m delighted with him and he kept working for the team.

“I took him on 65 minutes because he got a stamp on his foot – hopefully, it’s not too bad.”

He continued: “He’s had an emotional few weeks. A lot of the players have been affected by the awful disaster in Turkey.

“One of Benji’s best friends was Christian Atsu (who tragically passed away in the earthquake) and he’s been down so I’m sure he’ll dedicate that goal to him.”