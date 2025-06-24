‘His demands were outrageous’ – Sarfo Duku reveals why Kotoko parted ways with Fredrick Asare

The Communications Director of Kotoko, Sarfo Duku, has revealed why the club ended up parting ways with top goalkeeper Fredrick Asare at the end of the 2024/25 football season.

Speaking to Akoma FM on Tuesday, June 24, he stated that despite the best efforts of the club to renew the contract of the player, they could not meet his outrageous demands presented at the negotiating table.

“We tried to extend Frederick Asare's contract, but the player's terms were too onerous for us. Therefore, our only choice was to part ways with him. It's not that we were hesitant to renew it, rather, we were unable to meet the player's outrageous demand,” Sarfo Duku shared.

He continued, “We (Kotoko and Asare) have been negotiating for a year, but after too much back and forth, he ultimately demanded figures that were too exorbitant for us.”

Asante Kotoko announced parting ways with Fredrick Asare last week after a union that lasted three years.

The club, in a statement confirming their decision, extended their best wishes to the goalkeeper in the next chapter of his career.